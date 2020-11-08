Global  
 

Israel's Netanyahu Congratulates Biden on Election Win, Praises Trump

Newsmax Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, hailing a strong alliance that could be burdened by differences over policy on Iran and the Palestinians. "Congratulations JoeBiden and KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long &...
