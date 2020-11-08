Global  
 

UK Armed Forces Chief Says 'Robot Soldiers' Could Be Part Of Army Next Decade

Newsmax Sunday, 8 November 2020
The U.K. could come to rely on 30,000 "robot soldiers" in its army to work alongside humans in and around the frontline by the next decade, the head of Britain's armed forces said Sunday....
