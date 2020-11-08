Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Party in the USA Trends as Americans Celebrate Joe Biden's Victory

HNGN Sunday, 8 November 2020
Miley Cyrus Party in the USA Trends as Americans Celebrate Joe Biden's VictoryEleven years after its release, Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party in the USA” once again climbed up the charts, as it became an anthem to President-Elect Joe Biden’s win against US President Donald Trump.
