Sophia Loren on "The Life Ahead"
After seven decades in show business, and a 10-year break from acting, Sophia Loren returns to the screen with a standout performance in a new Netflix film, "The Life Ahead," directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti. They talk with correspondent Seth Doane about her portrayal of a Holocaust survivor, and why the 86-year-old Academy Award-winner still approaches acting with the same spontaneity and anxiety as if it's her first movie role.
