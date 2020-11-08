Global  
 

Chasing down Pappy Van Winkle, the world's most coveted bourbon

CBS News Sunday, 8 November 2020
Since 1935 the Van Winkles, of Louisville, has been producing a whiskey now so sought-after that this spirited product is a Holy Grail for aficionados
Who Was Pappy Van Winkle and Why Does His Whiskey Cost So Much?

 Wright Thompson’s “Pappyland” goes deep into Kentucky’s bourbon culture through a history of one of its prominent producer families.
 Since 1935 the Van Winkles, of Louisville, has been producing a whiskey now so sought-after that a single bottle may fetch thousands of dollars on the resale..
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/8

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner looks at the aftermath of this week’s presidential election. Plus: Barry Petersen checks out a..
