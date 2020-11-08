Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The magnitude 4.0 quake struck about 5.5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.
The magnitude 4.0 quake struck about 5.5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States
President Trump ramps up rhetoric as Joe Biden is projected to winLeading up to the announcement that Joe Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential election, President Trump ramped up his rhetoric against the election..
CBS News
For a Trump Fan, a Week When Victory Ebbed AwayNick Rocco, a passionate Trump follower in the Democratic bastion of Massachusetts, slowly realized it wasn’t going his way.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positiveEvening curfew is in effect in Massachusetts, with Denver's order starting Sunday. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has COVID-19. The latest news.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Massachusetts restrictions begin Friday; Maine imposes mask mandate; Idaho hospitals running out of spaceThe Navajo Nation announces 2 new weekend-long curfews. Maine issues face mask mandate. Massachusetts restrictions start Friday. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Rhode Island State in the northeastern United States
Winter threatens 1.4 million U.S. jobs, analysis finds"In the last week we haven't seen anybody sit outside," one Rhode Island restaurant manager laments.
CBS News
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Voters drop 'Plantations' from Rhode Island's little-known official nameRhode Island voters on Tuesday approved shortening the state's official name, removing the centuries-old phrase "and Providence Plantations."
USATODAY.com
Bliss Corner, Massachusetts Census-designated place in Massachusetts, United States
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources