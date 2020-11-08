Global  
 

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Massachusetts and Rhode Island

CBS News Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The magnitude 4.0 quake struck about 5.5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States

Rhode Island Rhode Island State in the northeastern United States

Bliss Corner, Massachusetts Bliss Corner, Massachusetts Census-designated place in Massachusetts, United States

