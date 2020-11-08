Coronavirus Updates: Joe Biden Makes COVID-19 Top Priority Under Transition Plans
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Patients wait on line outside a COVID-19 testing site that provides priority testing for NYC Department of Education staff through NYC Health + Hospitals on Ft. Hamilton Parkway, in Borough Park on October 7th, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden laid out a transition plan prioritizing the nation's coronavirus response. [ more › ]
Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also hopeful that Biden will have science-led approach to the coronavirus. This would be "less stressful...
[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already..