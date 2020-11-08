Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Joe Biden Makes COVID-19 Top Priority Under Transition Plans

Gothamist Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Joe Biden Makes COVID-19 Top Priority Under Transition PlansPatients wait on line outside a COVID-19 testing site that provides priority testing for NYC Department of Education staff through NYC Health + Hospitals on Ft. Hamilton Parkway, in Borough Park on October 7th, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden laid out a transition plan prioritizing the nation's coronavirus response. [ more › ]
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Doctors Say They Are

Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans 00:39

 Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also hopeful that Biden will have science-led approach to the coronavirus. This would be "less stressful...

