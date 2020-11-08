Dr. Jill Biden: Who is this New First Lady of the United States?

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 9 hours ago Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News 00:55 Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris, who is apparently out on a walk, is heard telling...