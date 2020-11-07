Global  
 

US election: Who is Kamala Harris, vice-president-elect?

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.
News video: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called 12:11

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.

