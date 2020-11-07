US election: Who is Kamala Harris, vice-president-elect?

Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump.
But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of..
Kamala Harris just made history, and young girls everywhere are noticing.
On Nov. 7, a Saturday following one of the most tumultuous weeks in American... Mashable Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com
Now that Harris is the Vice President-elect, Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint someone to serve out the rest of her term in the US Senate until 2022. Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com