Dolphins, Led By Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, Rally For 34-31 Win Over Cardinals

cbs4.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
It was only his second NFL start but Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dolphins rally in the fourth quarter for a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd on his expectations for Tua's second start in Miami | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on his expectations for Tua's second start in Miami | THE HERD 05:02

 Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for his second start with the Miami Dolphins, who will take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Colin Cowherd shares his expectations for Tua, and explains why this may be a tougher game for Tua than his debut start with the Los Angeles Rams.

