Washington State Ferries to increase service on 3 routes

SeattlePI.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Washington State Ferries will restore some sailings to pre-pandemic levels on three state routes starting this weekend in an effort to alleviate delays. Two-boat weekend service on the  Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton routes will resume starting on Aug. 22, and two-boat service for both weekdays and weekends will resume for Seattle/Bainbridge on Aug. 30. However, it isn't all smooth sailing from here on out. Riders going from Seattle to Bainbridge and Bremerton can still expect some delays as there will be construction to Coleman Dock starting next week.
