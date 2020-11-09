|
Dow Futures Rise, Indicate Continuation in Stock Rally
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Dow futures went up more than 300 points on Sunday to apparently set the stage for the post-election rally on the stock market to continue on Monday, CNBC reported.
