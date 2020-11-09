Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Futures Rise, Indicate Continuation in Stock Rally

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Dow futures went up more than 300 points on Sunday to apparently set the stage for the post-election rally on the stock market to continue on Monday, CNBC reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close [Video]

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close

On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles [Video]

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Dow futures rise more than 200 points after Tuesday's rally as traders await U.S. election results

 Stock futures rose following a sharp rally during regular trading while investors awaited the result of the presidential election.
Upworthy

Dow Jones Futures Jump As Post-Election Stock Market Rally Rolls On; Qualcomm, Alibaba Lead Earnings Movers

 Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.
Upworthy