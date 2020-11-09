Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: President-elect Joe Biden to announce COVID task force; Global infections surpass 50M; Air Force-Wyoming game canceled

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will take different approach to virus. Anchorage, Alaska, restrictions start Monday. US nears 10M cases. Latest COVID news.
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force 00:27

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch

 Nats want him to do the honors on Opening Day. Every president but Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a big league franchise.
CBS News
Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy [Video]

Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

An Early Test for Biden: Managing a Divided Democratic Party

 Moderates and progressives were mostly united during the campaign. Their deep differences will now present a significant challenge for the president-elect.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know Monday

 Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families [Video]

Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families

A France-based non-residential Indian (NRI) came to India with the ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to hand them over to their family members. Iqbal Singh Bhatti has been residing in France for the last 29 years. In 2005, he founded an organisation, Aurore-Dawn, to return the remains of deceased Indians to their families. Over the years, his organization has sent 178 bodies from Paris to India, 79 of which were sent with the help of the Indian Embassy. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published

United States Air Force Air service branch of the United States Armed Forces

Death in the Mediterranean, The Battle Above

 Desperation fuels the largest mass migration since WWII in which thousands have died trying to reach Europe by sea; then, David Martin gives a rare look at how a..
CBS News

Wyoming State in the United States

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots [Video]

U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots

A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Kanye West Votes For Himself in 2020 Presidential Election

 Kanye West just hit the polls and cast his vote for the candidate he truly trusts ... himself. The rapper made his vote count Tuesday in Park County, Wyoming,..
TMZ.com
U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as colder weather arrives. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:46Published

Anchorage, Alaska Consolidated city-borough in Alaska, United States


Alaska State in the United States

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders [Video]

Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders

A 7.5 earthquake that struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday has triggered a tsunami warning. CNN reports the warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. The earthquake's epicenter was recorded less than 60 miles from Sand Point, near the Aleutian Peninsula in southwest Alaska. It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.8 and another of 5.9.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get [Video]

Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages. At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over $510,400 in most parts of the US, and over $765,600 in pricey areas like Alaska, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands. According to Business Insider, jumbo loans can be had--but not easily. Downpayments are typically higher, as are the loan rates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

Celebrations in Biden's ancestral Irish home [Video]

Celebrations in Biden's ancestral Irish home

President-elect Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina, County Mayo, in the west of Ireland, celebrate his victory.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:37Published
Speculations On The Rise About Who Will Replace Kamala Harris As California Senator [Video]

Speculations On The Rise About Who Will Replace Kamala Harris As California Senator

Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon have to decide who will replace Kamala Harris as a California Senator once she takes office as Vice President of the United States alongside President-elect Joe Biden...

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:02Published
Covid-19: Global Coronavirus cases soar past 50 million mark, US and Europe worst hit |Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Global Coronavirus cases soar past 50 million mark, US and Europe worst hit |Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, another grim milestone has been breached, Global coronavirus infections exceeded 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second wave of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik makes 25-foot tall sculpture to congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

 Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a 25 feet-long sculpture of US President-elect *Joe Biden* and Vice President-elect *Kamala Harris*...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump is not expected to ever formally concede

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBS

Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff will be America's first 'second gentleman'

 With the historic electoral win by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff also scripted history as he will be the first 'Second...
Mid-Day