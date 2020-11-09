Significant Tropical Storm Eta Flooding In Broward, Man Rescued After Driving Into Canal In Lauderhill
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
There is significant flooding throughout Broward including in Lauderhill where a person was hospitalized after driving their car into a canal at 4121 NW 21 Street.
