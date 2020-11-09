Can Trump Still Win the Election? Dick Morris Says Yes and He Explains How

Biden Plans Transition As Trump Ramps Up Legal Fight



A legal battle is brewing as President-elect Joe Biden plans his transition to the White House. President Donald Trump, however, still has not conceded, and is fighting on several fronts. CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 5 days ago

Trump Vows To Fight Election Results



President-elect Biden has already appointed a new COVID task force, but Pres. Trump is not conceding and his lawyers have taken the case to court. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 5 days ago