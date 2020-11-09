Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek loses battle with pancreatic cancer
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. Anthony Mason takes a look back at his life and legacy.
