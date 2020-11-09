Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Claims Statistical Evidence Proves Election Fraud in Wisconsin

HNGN Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Trump Campaign Claims Statistical Evidence Proves Election Fraud in WisconsinAs news outlets across the US have called the Presidential race in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump’s team is not backing down and has filed several lawsuits with claims of election irregularity and fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: 'That's make believe': Wisconsin's AG responds to claims of 'irregularities' by Trump's campaign

'That's make believe': Wisconsin's AG responds to claims of 'irregularities' by Trump's campaign 02:24

 Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected the winner in Wisconsin - President Trump's campaign questioned the results without providing any evidence.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign planning to contest election [Video]

Trump campaign planning to contest election

The Trump campaign will continue to contest the election. Trump will continue to do campaign style rallies. They will also pay to do more recounts.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:21Published
Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Hundreds Rally In North Texas In Support Of Trump, Election Legal Battle [Video]

Hundreds Rally In North Texas In Support Of Trump, Election Legal Battle

Hundreds of North Texas Republicans came together Sunday for an “America Is Great" rally outside the Rockwall County Courthouse to show support for President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump pursues legal challenges to election, despite no evidence of fraud

 President Trump is refusing to concede the election to Joe Biden and his campaign continues pursuing legal challenges in multiple states. But there has been no...
CBS News