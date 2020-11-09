The women who paved the way for Senator Kamala Harris
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Senator Kamala Harris' ascension to the second-highest elected office of the United States was paved by other women who ran for vice president going back to the 1980s. Nikole Killion looks at Harris' rise in politics and the women who tried before her.
Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris, who is apparently out on a walk, is heard telling...
Following the historic 2020 election, we're taking a look at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she becomes America's first Black, first Indian, and the first woman elected to the vice presidency...