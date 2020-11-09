Coronavirus Updates: Pfizer Announces 90% Effective Rate For Vaccine, Expects To Seek FDA Approval This Month Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

In September, a man wearing a face mask walks past a Pfizer logo at their headquarters.



If the level of protection holds up, the vaccine's efficacy would rival that of one dose of the measles vaccine.

