Coronavirus Updates: Pfizer Announces 90% Effective Rate For Vaccine, Expects To Seek FDA Approval This Month

Gothamist Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Pfizer Announces 90% Effective Rate For Vaccine, Expects To Seek FDA Approval This MonthIn September, a man wearing a face mask walks past a Pfizer logo at their headquarters.

If the level of protection holds up, the vaccine's efficacy would rival that of one dose of the measles vaccine. [ more › ]
News video: COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' 00:22

 New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected.

