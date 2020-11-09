Fireside chat with Hillary Clinton and Melanne Verveer
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke to Melanne Verveer, executive director of Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders. It was her first speaking engagement since the 2020 presidential election.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke to Melanne Verveer, executive director of Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders. It was her first speaking engagement since the 2020 presidential election.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melanne Verveer American diplomat
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
Hillary Clinton reacts to projected Biden victoryThe victory will make Biden the oldest president ever sworn into office, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the first woman and person of color to serve the..
CBS News
'A new page for America': Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian West, celebs react to Joe Biden's winAfter four days of anticipating election results, Joe Biden is the president-elect. Stars took to Twitter to share their reactions.
USATODAY.com
Only one winner in US election...the American workerThough we do not yet know the identity of the next incumbent of the White House today, we do know who the big winner is in the United States election: in a..
WorldNews
Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why aren't Americans waking up to a winner?Polls showed Joe Biden had a national lead over Donald Trump that was larger than Hillary Clinton before Election Day. Are the polls wrong?
USATODAY.com
Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources