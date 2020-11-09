Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fireside chat with Hillary Clinton and Melanne Verveer

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke to Melanne Verveer, executive director of Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders. It was her first speaking engagement since the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melanne Verveer Melanne Verveer American diplomat


Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Hillary Clinton reacts to projected Biden victory

 The victory will make Biden the oldest president ever sworn into office, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the first woman and person of color to serve the..
CBS News

'A new page for America': Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian West, celebs react to Joe Biden's win

 After four days of anticipating election results, Joe Biden is the president-elect. Stars took to Twitter to share their reactions.
USATODAY.com

Only one winner in US election...the American worker

 Though we do not yet know the identity of the next incumbent of the White House today, we do know who the big winner is in the United States election: in a..
WorldNews

Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why aren't Americans waking up to a winner?

 Polls showed Joe Biden had a national lead over Donald Trump that was larger than Hillary Clinton before Election Day. Are the polls wrong?
USATODAY.com

Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Buffett Won't Endorse Biden [Video]

Buffett Won't Endorse Biden

Warren Buffett has a history of endorsing candidates for President. He's endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Yet, Business Insider reports that Buffett has not endorsed Joe Biden. The..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Hillary Clinton to Serve as Democratic Presidential Elector in New York. [Video]

Hillary Clinton to Serve as Democratic Presidential Elector in New York.

The former Secretary of State confirmed the news on SiriusXM’s show, ‘Signal Boost’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published