Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Cuomo: Pfizer Vaccine Distribution Timing Means 'Bad News'

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pfizer's announcement that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in clinical trials and could be released in the next two months is "bad news" because of the way the Trump administration is making plans for its distribution two months before the presidential...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News

Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News 02:35

 Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Peloton, Shake Shack, VF Corp Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Peloton, Shake Shack, VF Corp Stock

Peloton shares are flopping on news that Pfizer's vaccine is more than 90 percent effective. The fitness company saw a boost amid the coronavirus pandemic as people were forced to exercise at home...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:41Published
Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:06Published
Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Cuomo says it's 'bad news' that Pfizer coronavirus vaccine progress came during Trump administration

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that while it is "good news" that Pfizer has had a recent breakthrough in its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, he believes it...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite