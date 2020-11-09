Gov. Cuomo: Pfizer Vaccine Distribution Timing Means 'Bad News'
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Pfizer's announcement that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in clinical trials and could be released in the next two months is "bad news" because of the way the Trump administration is making plans for its distribution two months before the presidential...
Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to...
Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific..
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that while it is "good news" that Pfizer has had a recent breakthrough in its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, he believes it... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite