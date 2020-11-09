Fauci: Pfizer Announcement Good News for Other Vaccines

Video Credit: ANI - Published 5 days ago Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director 02:04 AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever...