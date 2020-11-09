Global  
 

Fauci: Pfizer Announcement Good News for Other Vaccines

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Monday that Pfizer's announcement about its coronavirus vaccine is a good sign for others in development....
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director

Pfizer's vaccine not practical for rural India, challenging to maintain cold chain: AIIMS Director 02:04

 AIIMS Director (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria reacted on the availability of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in India and availability of their doses in the country. He said that the data released by the company is very encouraging but it should be looked very carefully. "Whatever...

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news bodes well for other coronavirus vaccines, experts say

 News that Pfzer's Covid-19 vaccine provides more than 90% protection is good news for other coronavirus vaccines in the works.
