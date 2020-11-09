Global  
 

HHS Sec. Azar: Cuomo's Demand on Vaccine 'Unconscionable'

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's call to stop the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine under President Donald Trump's administration is "absolutely unconscionable," Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday. "It is absolutely unconscionable somebody would want to...
