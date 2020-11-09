Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What's the status of a second $1,200 stimulus check?

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Negotiations for another stimulus package are likely to resume, but analysts predict a smaller round of funding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Second Stimulus Check? [Video]

DWYM: Second Stimulus Check?

With the election finally over – could that mean the stimulus check logjam may finally be broken? Here’s what we know about the much-anticipated second round of checks.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:09Published
New stimulus deal unlikely hours before election day, experts say [Video]

New stimulus deal unlikely hours before election day, experts say

The countdown is on to pass a second stimulus package. Congressional leaders had hoped to get another deal approved before election day, but experts say it's unlikely. Story: https://wfts.tv/3kRWiGP

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:22Published
A Second Stimulus Package Will Not Pass Before The Election [Video]

A Second Stimulus Package Will Not Pass Before The Election

As Americans head to the polls, the economy has not received a much-needed second round of stimulus, nor is it likely to in the coming months. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:47Published