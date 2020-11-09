Global  
 

BBC Investigating How Martin Bashir Landed 1995 Interview With Princess Diana

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020
The BBC is investigating how journalist Martin Bashir obtained his career-defining interview with Princess Diana in 1995 following allegations made by her brother, Earl Spencer, that he deceived...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ 01:02

 The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana,Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its director-general Tim Daviehas said.

