BBC Investigating How Martin Bashir Landed 1995 Interview With Princess Diana
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The BBC is investigating how journalist Martin Bashir obtained his career-defining interview with Princess Diana in 1995 following allegations made by her brother, Earl Spencer, that he deceived...
The BBC is investigating how journalist Martin Bashir obtained his career-defining interview with Princess Diana in 1995 following allegations made by her brother, Earl Spencer, that he deceived...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources