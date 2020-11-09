Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective
Coronavirus cases continue surging through much of the U.S. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports on the latest, and pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Jain joins CBSN to discuss the latest announcement from Pfizer on its potential coronavirus vaccine and what Americans should do to protect themselves from the virus as flu season begins.
