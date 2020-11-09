Global  
 

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases continue surging through much of the U.S. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports on the latest, and pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Jain joins CBSN to discuss the latest announcement from Pfizer on its potential coronavirus vaccine and what Americans should do to protect themselves from the virus as flu season begins.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results

Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results 02:00

 Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be strongly effective. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains.

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me? [Video]

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me?

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Stay-at-home stocks hammered on positive vaccine news

 Pfizer results prompt investors to sell companies like Zoom, Peloton and Netflix that had profited from pandemic lockdowns.
CBS News
Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Covid-19: 'I've been abused because my name is Corona'

 Corona Newton says it was easier to have a sense of humour about her name before the pandemic struck.
BBC News
2-hour relaxation for people wanting to sell and burst crackers: CM Khattar [Video]

2-hour relaxation for people wanting to sell and burst crackers: CM Khattar

Haryana CM ML Khattar on firecrackers ban in the state informed that the government will give a relaxation of 2 hours will be given for those who want to sell and burst crackers. Khattar said, "Corona cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of 2 hours for those who want to sell crackers and burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these 2 hours."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Five questions for Biden on the economy

 Coronavirus, climate, taxes, tech and trade - what will Joe Biden do?
BBC News

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

 On Sunday, beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy Chen takes a look at Trebek’s'..
CBS News

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Nancy Chen reports on the latest development in the global fight against the coronavirus (1:55). WCCO 4 News At Noon -- Nov. 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Longtime 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.
Alex Trebek, longtime “Jeopardy!” host, dies

 Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, has died, the show announced on Twitter.
