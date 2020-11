Hospitals strained as COVID-19 cases skyrocket nationwide

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

America now has the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since the virus first reached the country's shores back in March. Dr. Bob Lahita , a professor at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine at Saint Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the mounting pressure on hospitals and potential plans for Inauguration Day , which typically draws huge crowds of visitors to Washington D.C.