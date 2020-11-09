Global  
 

Hospitals strained as COVID-19 cases skyrocket nationwide

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020
America now has the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since the virus first reached the country's shores back in March. Dr. Bob Lahita, a professor at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine at Saint Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the mounting pressure on hospitals and potential plans for Inauguration Day, which typically draws huge crowds of visitors to Washington D.C.
