McDonald's to Make Its Own "McPlant" Items, Hits Faux Meat Maker Beyond Meat

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Burger chain McDonald's Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021, ending speculations over who the world's biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry.
