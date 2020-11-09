Global  
 

Secrets of Steve McQueen's Final Years Revealed

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Secrets of Steve McQueen's Final Years RevealedThe secrets of Steve McQueen's final years are revealed in a new book commemorating the 40th anniversary of his death. The actor died on Nov. 7, 1980, at age 50. Before his passing, there were things McQueen wanted to share with his fans but did not get the chance to do...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Small Axe Anthology Trailer

Small Axe Anthology Trailer 01:46

 Small Axe Anthology Trailer - Extended Version - Amazon Prime Video's new British anthology mini-series - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who were...

