McConnell: Trump Legal Challenges Not the End of the Republic

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
In his first extended remarks since multiple news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden president-elect, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that President Donald Trump was well within his rights to explore legal challenges to the voting outcomes. The president's campaign...
 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from last week's election.

