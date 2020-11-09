Global  
 

Operation Warp Speed Leader On Logistics Of A Coronavirus Vaccine

NPR Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gen. Gustave Perna about overseeing the logistics of a coronavirus vaccine for the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program.
