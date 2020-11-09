Global  
 

Expert: Pfizer's early vaccine data is encouraging

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. This is "the first peek behind the curtain," says Paul Duprex, director of University of Pittsburgh's Center for Vaccine Research. (Nov. 9)
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective 00:55

 Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been 90% effective. Story: https://wfts.tv/2IabEss

