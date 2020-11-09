Expert: Pfizer's early vaccine data is encouraging

Biden praises Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' while urging caution



President-elect Joe Biden, who on Monday unveiled the members of his coronavirus task force, praised news from Pfizer that a COVID vaccine it has been developing has proven to be 90 percent effective.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:32 Published 17 minutes ago

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 2 hours ago