Expert: Pfizer's early vaccine data is encouraging
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. This is "the first peek behind the curtain," says Paul Duprex, director of University of Pittsburgh's Center for Vaccine Research. (Nov. 9)
