Tropical Storm Eta lashing South Florida
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
South Florida was hit by heavy rain and flooding from a tropical storm on Monday. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the storm's path.
