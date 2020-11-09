Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta lashing South Florida

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
South Florida was hit by heavy rain and flooding from a tropical storm on Monday. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the storm's path.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida 02:30

 CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as it moves farther away from South Florida.

