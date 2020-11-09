Fox News Cuts Out of Kayleigh McEnany, Campaign Briefing
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Acting in her "personal capacity," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and campaign legal counsel Matt Morgan for a news conference Monday, but mainstream media mostly ignored it.
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations. Even the steadfastly...
Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election.
However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..
During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News..
As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona.
But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..