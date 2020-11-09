Global  
 

McConnell Calls for Smaller Stimulus After Pfizer Vaccine Data

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Congress should pass a limited stimulus bill before the end of 2020, in the wake of encouraging data on a COVID-19 vaccine and a slide in unemployment.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size 01:54

 [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Good morning, it’s time for your Monday ‘Daybreaker’: U.S. drugmaker Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 in people not known to have the virus..

