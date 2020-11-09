McConnell Calls for Smaller Stimulus After Pfizer Vaccine Data Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Congress should pass a limited stimulus bill before the end of 2020, in the wake of encouraging data on a COVID-19 vaccine and a slide in unemployment. 👓 View full article

