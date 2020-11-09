McConnell Calls for Smaller Stimulus After Pfizer Vaccine Data
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Congress should pass a limited stimulus bill before the end of 2020, in the wake of encouraging data on a COVID-19 vaccine and a slide in unemployment.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.