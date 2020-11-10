Global  
 

Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free climb Yosemite's El Capitan in one day

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Emily Harrington is now the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route on Yosemite National Park's 3,000-foot granite wall in a single day.
