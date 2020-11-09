Global  
 

Fauci: Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Distributed 'By The End Of The Year'

Daily Caller Monday, 9 November 2020
Fauci: Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Distributed 'By The End Of The Year'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis 01:19

 Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement. We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine...

Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization [Video]

Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization

Public health officials announced more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois Monday, but experts say there may be a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:53Published
Biden praises Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' while urging caution [Video]

Biden praises Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' while urging caution

President-elect Joe Biden, who on Monday unveiled the members of his coronavirus task force, praised news from Pfizer that a COVID vaccine it has been developing has proven to be 90 percent effective..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published
Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected' [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected". Pharmaceutical firm..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:31Published

Wall Street set to surge on news of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

 Some heartening news on a potential treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is set to light a fire under US equities. Spread betting quotes suggest the Dow...
Proactive Investors

Is Platinum a buy or sell in November?

Is Platinum a buy or sell in November? Platinum price is expected to continue to be supported over the long-run and could actually accelerate to the upside this November if the global situation...
Invezz

What happens to high-flying startups if the pandemic trade flips?

 So much can change in a day. This morning, news that a trial COVID-19 vaccine candidate had an effective rate of more than 90% shook the financial world. The...
TechCrunch