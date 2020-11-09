Fauci: Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Distributed ‘By The End Of The Year’

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis.
The drug company made
the announcement on Monday.
Today is a great day for
science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement.
We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine...
President-elect Joe Biden, who on Monday unveiled the members of his coronavirus task force, praised news from Pfizer that a COVID vaccine it has been developing has proven to be 90 percent effective..
Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected". Pharmaceutical firm..