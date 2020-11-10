Global  
 

Georgia Senators Inflame G.O.P. Rift in Calling for Election Official’s Resignation

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler took an extraordinary step in urging Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to step down. His office has defended the integrity of the election.
