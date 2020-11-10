Global  
 

How Trump’s Refusal to Concede Affects Biden’s National Security Transition

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has yet to receive a presidential daily briefing, and it was unclear whether his team would have access to classified information.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims 03:03

 Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

 President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Christopher Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has been named as acting..
CBS News

How COVID-19 shaped the 2020 election: It swung some voters to Biden but bolstered Trump with his base

 COVID dominated the news, hobbled the economy and gripped the nation but voters were torn over the response, with a majority backing Biden's approach.
USATODAY.com

Presidential election reveals a deeply divided nation

 Many of President Trump's strongest supporters in Arizona believe he should keep fighting the results of the election, but a group of Republican college students..
CBS News

Biden begins transition with focus on coronavirus pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden has assembled his own coronavirus task force, which includes members of both the Obama and Bush administrations, plus Rick Bright, a..
CBS News

A Trump Appointee Stands Between Biden’s Team and a Smooth Transition

 Emily W. Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, must formally recognize President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. for his transition to..
NYTimes.com

Democracy Required Kind of a Lot of Patience, Actually

 Delaware’s own Joe Biden was eventually named the winner of the 2020 presidential race. By then, Delaware itself had gotten a decent turn in the spotlight, as..
NYTimes.com

Republicans Back Trump’s Refusal to Concede, Declining to Recognize Biden

 Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, slammed Democrats for expecting the president to quickly concede and said he had every right to pursue legal..
NYTimes.com

Biden Moves to Confront a Pandemic Racing Out of Control

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. named a panel of health care experts to draft policies to address the coronavirus pandemic, as he implored Americans to wear..
NYTimes.com

What Does A Biden Presidency Mean For Europe?

 By Chris Doyle* How will Europe react to President Joe Biden and the end of the Trump era? The stakes for many are high. The relationship with the US remains...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-DayPRAVDA

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd Global attention has been transfixed this week by the ongoing count in the US presidential election. Though the final result might be litigated, Joe Biden has...
Eurasia Review

Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans

 Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of *Kamala Harris* as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the...
Mid-Day