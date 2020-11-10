Emily Harrington Is First Woman to Free-Climb El Capitan Route in Less Than a Day

Emily Harrington is now the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route on Yosemite National Park's 3,000-foot granite wall in a single day.

Emily Harrington made history by reaching the storied summit of the granite rock-face in 21 hours.

Only three people - all men - had made the free climb on that route in a day, until Harrington achieved the feat.

