Emily Harrington Is First Woman to Free-Climb El Capitan Route in Less Than a Day

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Emily Harrington is the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route up El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-high monolith in Yosemite National Park, in under 24 hours.
Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free climb Yosemite's El Capitan in one day

 Emily Harrington is now the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route on Yosemite National Park's 3,000-foot granite wall in a single day.
CBS News

Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free-climb El Capitan in a day

 Emily Harrington made history by reaching the storied summit of the granite rock-face in 21 hours.
BBC News

Woman makes history free-climbing Yosemite's El Capitan

 Only three people - all men - had made the free climb on that route in a day, until Harrington achieved the feat.
CBS News

