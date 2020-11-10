Emily Harrington Is First Woman to Free-Climb El Capitan Route in Less Than a Day
Emily Harrington is the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route up El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-high monolith in Yosemite National Park, in under 24 hours.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emily Harrington
Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free climb Yosemite's El Capitan in one dayEmily Harrington is now the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route on Yosemite National Park's 3,000-foot granite wall in a single day.
CBS News
Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free-climb El Capitan in a dayEmily Harrington made history by reaching the storied summit of the granite rock-face in 21 hours.
BBC News
El Capitan
Woman makes history free-climbing Yosemite's El CapitanOnly three people - all men - had made the free climb on that route in a day, until Harrington achieved the feat.
CBS News
Golden Gate Bridge Suspension bridge on the San Francisco Bay
Yosemite National Park National park in California, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources