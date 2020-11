Wochit Entertainment - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Published Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022 00:47 As far as media outlets and the vast majority of world leaders are concerned, President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, Business Insider reports the Trump administration is carrying on as if it's business as usual. In fact, it's planning to prepare its next...