After Calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 'The Indian,' House of Lords Peer Under Fire
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
A member of the House of Lords has been criticized for calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris "The Indian" in a controversial tweet. The members of the Parliament has filed a formal complaint for his insensitive remark.
A member of the House of Lords has been criticized for calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris "The Indian" in a controversial tweet. The members of the Parliament has filed a formal complaint for his insensitive remark.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources