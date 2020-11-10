Global  
 

After Calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 'The Indian,' House of Lords Peer Under Fire

HNGN Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
After Calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 'The Indian,' House of Lords Peer Under FireA member of the House of Lords has been criticized for calling Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris "The Indian" in a controversial tweet. The members of the Parliament has filed a formal complaint for his insensitive remark.
