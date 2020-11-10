Global  
 

Ken Spears, Co-Creator of 'Scooby-Doo,' Dies at 82

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ken Spears, one half of Ruby-Spears Productions and co-creator of the popular animated series "Scooby-Doo" has died at 82. His son, Kevin Spears, told Variety on Monday that his father died on Friday from complications related to Lewy body dementia.
