Ken Spears, Co-Creator of 'Scooby-Doo,' Dies at 82
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ken Spears, one half of Ruby-Spears Productions and co-creator of the popular animated series "Scooby-Doo" has died at 82. His son, Kevin Spears, told Variety on Monday that his father died on Friday from complications related to Lewy body dementia.
