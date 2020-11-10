Today in History for November 10th
Highlights of this day in history: The Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior; Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev dies; Henry Stanley finds David Livingstone in central Africa; Film composer Ennio Morricone born; 'Sesame Street' premieres. (Nov. 10)
Leonid Brezhnev General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union 1964–1982
Ennio Morricone Italian composer, orchestrator and conductor (1928–2020)
David Livingstone Scottish explorer and missionary
Lake Superior Largest of the Great Lakes of North America
Soviet Union State in Europe and Asia (1922 to 1991)
Henry Morton Stanley Welsh journalist and explorer
