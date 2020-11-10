Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Fate of Affordable Care Act
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
A transformed court, with a six-justice conservative majority, will take a new look at the sprawling health care law.
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
