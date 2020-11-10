Global  
 

Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Fate of Affordable Care Act

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
A transformed court, with a six-justice conservative majority, will take a new look at the sprawling health care law.
News video: The Affordable Care Act takes center stage tomorrow

The Affordable Care Act takes center stage tomorrow 01:36

 The Affordable Care Act is set to take center stage in Washington tomorrow before the Supreme Court. The court could strike down the entire law, impacting health care across the country.

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC's order refusing interim bail

 Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order, which refused to grant him interim relief..
DNA

Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order against bail

 Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Bombay high court's order refusing him interim bail in the 2018 abetment..
IndiaTimes

In California: State sees jump in COVID cases and election parties aren't helping

 Plus: Veterans want to reopen posts, a look at Kamala Harris' husband and a Supreme Court decision on Obamacare could affect millions of Californians.
 
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court, again, entertains Republican challenge to Obamacare

 Our View: Failing to repeal, replace Affordable Care Act, Republicans keep testing justices' independence. Just what Americans need in a pandemic.
USATODAY.com

