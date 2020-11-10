Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who’s Going to Tell Him? Republicans Shy From Asking Trump to Concede

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President Trump’s iron grip on his party has inspired love for him among many Republican lawmakers, and fear in others. Neither group will tell him it is time to concede his loss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election

Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election 01:08

 Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to acknowledge that Biden has won the election. Biden received congratulations from both Utah Senator...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Settling scores: Trump terminates defence secretary over BLM stance [Video]

Settling scores: Trump terminates defence secretary over BLM stance

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published
Trump team stymies transition process for president-elect Biden [Video]

Trump team stymies transition process for president-elect Biden

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:15Published

US election: Fears outgoing President Donald Trump could fire string of officials before January 20

 Outgoing US President Donald Trump has stunned the nation by abruptly sacking his Defence Secretary by tweet – but there are fears it could be just the start..
New Zealand Herald

We asked nine legal experts about Trump's latest lawsuit challenging election results in Pennsylvania. Their verdict: Dead on arrival.

 President Donald Trump's campaign has sued Pennsylvania elections officials over mail balloting. Legal experts say the case is baseless.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump Plans PAC in Hopes of Keeping Hold on G.O.P.

 The PAC could accept donations from an unlimited number of people and spend to benefit other candidates, allowing the president to retain influence in a party..
NYTimes.com
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

US election: Republicans begin to fall in line behind Donald Trump

 Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday (US time) that President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results [Video]

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell declared on the Senate floor that "no states have yet certified their election results".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:03Published
Several Republican AGs Supporting Trump's Challenge To Pennsylvania's Ballot Extension [Video]

Several Republican AGs Supporting Trump's Challenge To Pennsylvania's Ballot Extension

The law gave ballots postmarked on Election Day an extra three days to arrive.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published
Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies [Video]

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Voter fraud is 'Loch Ness monster' for Republicans in Trump era, party lawyer says

Voter fraud is 'Loch Ness monster' for Republicans in Trump era, party lawyer says Proof of systemic voter fraud is “the Loch Ness Monster of the Republican party”, a veteran GOP campaign lawyer said, two days out from a presidential...
WorldNews Also reported by •Business InsiderNew Zealand Herald

Democrats Are Ecstatic About The Biden-Harris Win; Republicans, Not So Much

 Elated Democratic politicians are celebrating Biden's defeat of President Trump. Republican politicians had mixed reactions: Some demanded recounts and others...
NPR

Who’s Going to Tell Him? Republicans Shy From Asking Trump to Concede

 President Trump’s iron grip on his party has inspired love for him among many Republican lawmakers, and fear in others. Neither group will tell him it is time...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNew Zealand Herald