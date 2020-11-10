Health Secretary Alex Azar on how the U.S. government will roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" following drug maker Pfizer's announcement that its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective. Azar discusses his hope for the vaccine, how the government will distribute it and how the White House will transition to a Biden administration in January.
