Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Secretary Alex Azar on how the U.S. government will roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" following drug maker Pfizer's announcement that its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective. Azar discusses his hope for the vaccine, how the government will distribute it and how the White House will transition to a Biden administration in January.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Vaccine: 'Get ready from early December'

Vaccine: 'Get ready from early December' 15:25

 The Health Secretary has told Sky News the NHS has been asked to be ready to deploy a coronavirus vaccine from early December.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Azar Alex Azar American politician

CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end [Video]

CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Pfizer Pfizer multinational pharmaceutical corporation

The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine [Video]

The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis [Video]

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

The drug company made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

AP Top Stories November 10 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: Supreme Court to hear Affordable Care Act case; Biden plans transition amid Trump opposition; Pfizer says no corners..
USATODAY.com

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services United States Secretary of Health and Human Services government position


Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate [Video]

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate

Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Black and Latino voters arguably the deciders in the 2020 presidential election

 A look at turnout from the 2020 election shows eligible Black and Latino voters were powerful forces in battleground states. President Trump made inroads with..
CBS News
What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition [Video]

What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition

The course of President-elect Joe Biden's transition to power is dependent in part on an obscure declaration called "ascertainment." Story: https://wfts.tv/38sCqa7

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

Republicans aren't fleeing Trump or Trumpism. That's the tragedy of Biden's limited win.

 Trump's a loser, thank God. But even in defeat, his hold on voters is impressive. Republicans have 71 million reasons not to break free of his toxic..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective [Video]

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective

A COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is supposedly 9% effective, and it was partially tested at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:59Published
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
New Jersey Restaurants Face New COVID Restrictions [Video]

New Jersey Restaurants Face New COVID Restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new coronavirus restrictions after infection rates reached levels not seen since the spring. CBS2's John Dias reports from Hoboken.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran Awaits Moment Of Truth With Biden – OpEd

Iran Awaits Moment Of Truth With Biden – OpEd By Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami* On the anniversary of the 1979 occupation of the US Embassy in Tehran by Iranian revolutionaries, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said...
Eurasia Review

President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board

President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board Watch VideoCrisis No. 1 for President-elect Joe Biden: the coronavirus.  On his first working day of the transition, Biden announced a COVID-19 Advisory...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-DayUpworthy

Ready to write the next chapter in US history: Kamala Harris

 Vice President-elect *Kamala Harris* has said that she and President-elect *Joe Biden* are ready to write the "next chapter" in American history and from day one...
Mid-Day