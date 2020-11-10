Vatican: Pope John Paul II ignored abuse claims to promote McCarrick
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Damning report from investigation ordered by Pope Francis says John Paul II ignored serious allegations against McCarrick to give him a more powerful role in the church.
Pope moves against secretariat of state amid finance scandal with Malta connectionPope Francis is giving the Vatican secretariat of state three months to transfer all of its financial holdings to another Vatican office following its bungled..
WorldNews
Pope condemns terrorism as attempt to sow division between religionsShare this with more people! Pope Francis Recent terrorist acts in Vienna and Nice are an attempt to undermine interfaith dialogue and cooperation, Pope Francis..
WorldNews
Vatican breaks silence, explains pope's civil union commentsROME -- The Vatican says Pope Francis’ comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview,..
WorldNews
