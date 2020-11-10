Global  
 

Vatican: Pope John Paul II ignored abuse claims to promote McCarrick

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Damning report from investigation ordered by Pope Francis says John Paul II ignored serious allegations against McCarrick to give him a more powerful role in the church.
New Pope John Paul II sculpture unveiled in Warsaw [Video]

New Pope John Paul II sculpture unveiled in Warsaw

The sculpture, titled "Poisoned Source", shows the Polish pope holding a meteorite high over a pool of red water representing blood.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Pope moves against secretariat of state amid finance scandal with Malta connection

 Pope Francis is giving the Vatican secretariat of state three months to transfer all of its financial holdings to another Vatican office following its bungled..
WorldNews

Pope condemns terrorism as attempt to sow division between religions

 Share this with more people! Pope Francis Recent terrorist acts in Vienna and Nice are an attempt to undermine interfaith dialogue and cooperation, Pope Francis..
WorldNews

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope's civil union comments

 ROME -- The Vatican says Pope Francis’ comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview,..
WorldNews

