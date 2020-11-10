|
Sec. Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Latest Trump Official to Get the Virus
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Housing Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19. He has now joined the list of numerous White House officials that was diagnosed with the virus.
