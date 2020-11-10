Joe Biden through the years
Newly elected to be the 46th president, Biden has had a long political career and a personal life filled with triumph and heartbreak.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Biden COVID-19 advisory board member Michael Osterholm on pandemic response challengesPresident-elect Biden has named a 13-member coronavirus advisory board to begin preparations for his administration's response to the pandemic. Task force member..
CBS News
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News
Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stallsThe Trump administration is refusing to take the formal step needed to prepare for a transfer of power.
CBS News
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources